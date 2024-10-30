Crocodile Garments Approves Share Consolidation Plan

Crocodile Garments Limited (HK:0122) has released an update.

Crocodile Garments Limited successfully passed a resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting to consolidate every twenty ordinary shares into one, with the effective date set for November 1, 2024. This strategic move, supported unanimously by shareholders, aims to streamline the company’s share structure, potentially enhancing share value and liquidity in the market.

