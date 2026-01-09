Crocodile Capital Bets on Alpha Metallurgical Resources After Stock More Than Doubles in Value

Key Points

Quarter-end position value rose by $40,999,186, reflecting both purchase and price movements

Fund now holds 205,119 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, valued at $40,999,186

Alpha Metallurgical stake represents 24.51% of Crocodile Capital’s AUM, making it the fund’s second largest holding

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH initiated a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR), buying 205,119 shares in a transaction valued at $40,999,186, according to a January 08, 2026, SEC filing.

What Happened

An SEC filing dated January 08, 2026, shows Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH established a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, acquiring 205,119 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $41.00 million, calculated using the average share price over the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources was worth $40,999,186, marking a net position change of the same amount due to the new investment and price effects.

What Else to Know

This was a new position; Alpha Metallurgical now represents 24.51% of Crocodile Capital’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:UBS: $49,551,700 (29.6% of AUM)

NYSE:AMR: $40,999,186 (24.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GDX: $17,154,000 (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IBKR: $12,040,504 (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $11,541,000 (6.9% of AUM)

As of January 8, 2026, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources were priced at $230.91, up 23.2% over the prior year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 4.39 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.23 billion Net Income (TTM) ($46.55 million) Market Capitalization $3.01 billion Price (as of market close 1/8/26) $230.91

Company Snapshot

Produces, processes, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal, with operations concentrated in Virginia and West Virginia.

Generates revenue primarily through coal mining, processing, and sales to industrial customers and utilities.

Serves steel producers, energy companies, and other industrial users requiring high-quality coal products.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a leading coal producer with a focus on metallurgical and thermal coal markets. The company leverages a portfolio of active mines and preparation facilities to supply coal to domestic and international customers. Its strategic presence in key mining regions supports its ability to meet the demand for high-quality coal, positioning it as a significant supplier to the steel and energy industries.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

This recent purchase of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) stock may be worth noting for retail investors. Here's why.

First off, AMR stock has enjoyed a strong rally over the last six months, with shares more than doubling in value. What's more, AMR stock is now near a 52-week high, trading at around $230 a share, its highest level since late 2024.

In addition, there are other factors that could be noteworthy. For example, one key AMR insider, Director Kenneth S. Courtis, purchased over $6 million worth of AMR stock last month.

AMR, which produces coal for both energy production as well as steel production, could be well-positioned heading into 2026, as demand for power continues to rise due to accelerating demand from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growth of related data centers. What's more, as the price of natural gas rises, the economic appeal of coal increases. In turn, AMR could be positioned to beat sales and earnings estimates if the underlying price of coal ticks upward.

At any rate, there are still risks to owning AMR stock. For one, the company has struggled to turn a profit, with net income dropping in each of the last three years. Therefore, despite the recent insider buying and excellent recent stock performance, retail investors should still exercise caution with AMR stock, until it's clear the company can turn around its sagging fundamentals.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund must report quarterly to the SEC.

Quarter-end position: The value and size of a fund's holding in a security at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share a fund or investor holds in a company.

Metallurgical coal: Coal used primarily in steel production, valued for its properties in the steelmaking process.

Thermal coal: Coal used mainly for electricity generation in power plants.

Preparation facilities: Industrial sites where raw coal is cleaned and processed before being sold.

Industrial customers: Businesses that purchase raw materials, like coal, for manufacturing or energy production.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

