Croatia’s Tifon Gas Stations Hope to Tap Tourist Trade With Crypto Payment Support

Tifon gas stations across Croatia have started accepting cryptocurrency payments for fuel and other products and services.

  • According to an announcement Thursday, 46 fuel stops will accept bitcoin, ether, stellar, XRP and EOS through a partnership with PayCek, a crypto payments platform from local company Electrocoin.
  • PayCek will convert cryptocurrency transactions into Croatia’s national currency, the kuna, and then pass them to Tifon, said Nikola Škorić, the CEO of Electrocoin.
  • With the move, Tifon said it is eyeing in particular cryptocurrency payments by foreign customers during the summer, when tourists from across Europe flock to Croatia’s cities and coastline.
  • “Even though cryptocurrency payments in Croatia are still in developmental stages, by introducing this payment option at all Tifon stations, we expect further growth and development,” said Ana Lokas, CFO of Tifon.
  • Electrocoin was previously involved in a similar project that saw the Croatian Post Office accept crypto payments.

