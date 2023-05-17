Croatia's Janaf, Hungary's MOL sign transport deal for 2.9 mln tonnes of crude

Adds detail, background

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Croatia's oil pipeline operator Janaf has signed a transport and storage deal with Hungary's MOL for shipments of 2.9 million tonnes of crude on the Adriatic pipeline to MOL's Hungarian and Slovak refineries, Janaf said on its website on Wednesday.

The refineries in landlocked Hungary and Slovakia are fed with Russian crude via the Druzhba pipeline's southern spur, and with seaborne non-Russian crude supplies via the Adriatic pipeline, MOL's main alternative.

Janaf and MOL have been in drawn-out talks over transit fees. MOL's chairman said last month that the Croatian company wanted to raise fees on the Adriatic pipeline to four times the benchmark fee charged on the Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline.

Janaf did not confirm this at the time and on Wednesday did not disclose the transit fee agreed with MOL. MOL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the contract with MOL valid for 2023, Janaf will transport 2.9 million tonnes of oil and will store 79,385 cubic metres of oil at the Omisalj terminal on the island of Krk, as well as 70,000 cubic metres of crude oil at the Sisak terminal.

"With the signing of these contracts, several months of negotiations have been successfully completed," Janaf said.

MOL's previous contract with Janaf for shipments of 500,000 tonnes of crude on the Adriatic pipeline expired at the end of March.

MOL shares traded 1.1% higher at 2,786 forints on the Budapest bourse at 1410 GMT.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

