Croatia's Infobip takes over Irish SMS firewall service peer

ZAGREB, May 6 (Reuters) - Infobip, Croatia's biggest IT company by revenue, said on Thursday it had acquired Ireland's Anam Technologies which is a global provider of the SMS firewall service.

"Infobip and Anam will jointly provide technical solutions for more than 700 mobile operators across the globe covering 64% of the overall number of mobile phones globally," Infobip said in a statement.

It did not disclose the value of the transaction but Infobip said it paid in cash and shares.

"By acquiring Anam we strengthened our leading position in providing high level of security and protection of messages to mobile operators," Infobip's CEO Silvio Kutic said.

Infobip, which started its business 15 years ago, now employs more than 3,000 people and runs more than 65 offices on six continents.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

