Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom proposes dividend of 8 kuna/share

ZAGREB, March 10 (Reuters) - Croatia's leading telecom firm Hrvatski Telekom , majority owned by Deutsche Telekom , on Wednesday proposed a 2020 dividend of 8 Croatian kuna ($1.25) per share.

Hrvatski Telekom posted a net profit of 703.8 million kuna for 2020 and plans to spend 641.9 million on dividends.

It said it expected to pay dividend this year of at least 6 kuna per share.

Deutsche Telekom owns 51.7% of the shares.

