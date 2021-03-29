Croatia's Fortenova sells frozen food business to Nomad Foods

Adds details

ZAGREB, March 29 (Reuters) - Croatian food producer and retailer Fortenova Grupa said on Monday it had agreed to sell its frozen food business to Nomad Foods NOMD.N in a deal valued at 615 million euros ($723.98 million).

The transaction includes the sale of Ledo Plus from Croatia, Ledo Citluk from Bosnia and Frikom from Serbia and is expected to complete in the third quarter.

"This is a transformational transaction for Fortenova Group with all the funds to be used to deleverage the group...which is, after many years financially strong and able to fully invest in all its businesses," Fortenova's Chief Financial Officer James Pearson said in a statement.

The completion of the transaction includes regulatory approvals on the markets involved.

Nomad Foods is the largest frozen food company in Europe and one of the largest globally. Its annual revenues surpass two billion euros.

Fortenova, formerly known as Agrokor, was saved from bankruptcy in a restructuring deal with local and foreign creditors in mid-2018 which included a change of the name and the ownership structure.

The biggest single shareholder in Fortenova is Russia's Sberbank SBER.MM, controlling some 44%.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)

