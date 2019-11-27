Croatian Q3 GDP rises 2.9% yr/yr - flash estimate

ZAGREB, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Croatia's economy grew 2.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, the state statistics bureau said in its preliminary estimate on Wednesday.

The figure surpassed a 2.6% growth forecast by the leading local economic think-tank, the Zagreb Economic Institute.

Croatia's annual growth in the first nine months of 2019 thus amounts to 3.1% compared to the same period last year.

The government has forecast growth of 2.8% for this year as a whole.

The statistics bureau also said that the economy had expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

