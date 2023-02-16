Croatia to issue two-year domestic bond open to retail investors

February 16, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Daria Sito-Sucic for Reuters ->

SARAJEVO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Croatia will issue a government two-year bond next week that will open to retail investors for the first time, Finance Minister Marko Primorac said on Thursday.

The size of the issue will be 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion).

The European Union member-state, which joined the euro zone and free movement Schengen area on Jan.1, wants to make its domestic capital market more dynamic and boost confidence in government securities, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told the cabinet session.

The interest rate will be higher than 3% and the bond will be open for subscription from Feb. 22 to March 1, with minimal individual investment of 500 euros.

The subscription for institutional investors is planned for March 3, Primorac said.

