Croatia prepares new bonds to refinance domestic debt

Croatia is preparing to refinance a bond maturing in late November with new debt, probably with two different maturities, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 29 the finance ministry has to refinance a 15-year local bond worth 1.0 billion euros ($1.10 billion).

"Probably the new issue will take place next week. It is likely that there will be two papers on offer, a five-year and a 15-year bond, one denominated in the national kuna currency and the other in euro. The targeted amount is seen around 10 billion kuna ($1.48 billion)," the source said.

With this issue Croatia will complete its refinancing needs in long-term paper for this year.

The next round of issuance is expected in the first quarter of 2020 as a 10-year bond worth 5.0 billion kuna and a 10-year bond worth 1.0 billion euros mature on March 5.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

($1 = 6.7398 kuna)

