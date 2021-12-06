Croatia drops cap on petrol retail prices

ZAGREB, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Croatian government decided on Monday to remove a cap on motor fuel prices introduced two months ago amid lower oil prices on the international markets.

"As prices fell since we introduced this measure with which we stabilised market conditions, we will now remove the price cap from Tuesday. The government will react again if a similar situation occurs," Economy Minister Tomislav Coric told a cabinet session.

The cap, introduced in October, limited prices to 11.10 kuna ($1.67) per litre for gasoline and 11.00 kuna per litre for

diesel.

Under market competition rules, the government can keep the cap for 90 days at most.

($1 = 6.6646 kuna)

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

