Croatia carmaker Rimac may not list on market for years, CEO says -Automobilwoche

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Croatian luxury carmaker Rimac is unlikely to list on the stock market anytime soon, its CEO told German paper Automobilwoche, after recent media reports said a listing could come as early as 2022.

"We don't want to do it straight away but to give ourselves time and prepare the business. So it could be in five or 10 years," CEO Mate Rimac told the German autos publication. "Our focus at Bugatti-Rimac is clearly on profitability."

As of November, Bugatti left the Volkswagen Group and became a joint venture of Rimac Automobili and Volkswagen luxury sportscar unit Porsche, with the new name Bugatti-Rimac and headquartered in Zagreb, and with Porsche controlling 45% and Rimac 55%.

Porsche AG holds a 24% stake in Rimac.

German paper Manager Magazin had reported earlier this year that Rimac was considering a stock market listing in 2022, with an expected valuation of 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).

The company said at the time it was weighing different options.

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.