Croatia caps electricity prices to help counter rising inflation

BELGRADE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Croatia will cap electricity prices from October 1 until March 1 to help companies and households counter rising inflation and the energy crisis, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

July inflation in Croatia, which is due to join the Eurozone in January, hit a record high of 12.3% year-on-year.

Plenkovic said that the electricity price for households will be caped at 59 EUR/mWh and 88 EUR/mWh depending on six-month consumption.

He also asked people to save energy as the country felt the impact of global crises stemming from the war in Ukraine, global warming and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Energy saving strengthens our resilience and enables us to help those who need it the most," Plenkovic said.

For schools, museums, hospitals and other public institutions it will be capped at 62 EUR/mWh. For companies, prices will vary between 180 EUR/mWh or 230 EUR/mWh depending on consumption.

The government in Zagreb had already decided to cap gas prices until April 1.

Croatia imports 45% of its annual electricity needs, and around 77% of its natural gas consumption.

Plenkovic said the government will also limit prices of basic food products including sugar, cooking oil, pork and chicken.

It will also provide financial help to pensioners towards their energy bills.

The economy of the EU's newest member state grew 7.8% year-on-year in the second quarter and the government said it expects it to grow more in the third quarter on the back of tourism which accounts for 20% of Croatia's gross domestic product.

