Croatia adopts 2020 budget revision, deficit set at 8%/GDP

ZAGREB, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Croatia's parliament on Wednesday approved a 2020 budget revision envisaging a deficit of 29.5 billion kuna ($4.60 billion) or 8% of gross domestic product, to fund the healthcare system and support job-saving measures amid the pandemic.

Croatia expects the economy to contract 8% this year and grow 5% next year, before reaching 2019's level in 2022.

For the last three years Croatia has run a budget surplus and sought to reduce public debt in order to meet the criteria for adopting the euro in 2023 or 2024.

According to the latest budget plans, public finances will remain in negative territory for the next three years, but below 3% of GDP which is one of the key criteria for joining the euro zone.

In 2021 the deficit is seen at 2.9% of GDP. The parliament is likely to discuss the 2021 budget proposal later this month.

($1 = 6.4157 kuna)

