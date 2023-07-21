CRNX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.74, changing hands as low as $18.65 per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRNX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.23 per share, with $24.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.71.

