$CRNC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRNC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,067,818 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRNC:
$CRNC Insider Trading Activity
$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $98,300.
- CHRISTIAN MENTZ (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $53,028
$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,951,020 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,413,058
- NO STREET GP LP added 1,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,850,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,101,854 shares (+373.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,704,646
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,062,337 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,392,462
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 823,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,463,909
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 714,741 shares (+547.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,646,453
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 682,595 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,392,500
