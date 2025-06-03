$CRNC stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRNC stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,067,818 of trading volume.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRNC:

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $98,300 .

. CHRISTIAN MENTZ (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $53,028

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

