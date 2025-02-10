$CRNC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRNC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,412,945 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRNC:
$CRNC Insider Trading Activity
$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947.
- THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,491 shares for an estimated $303,109.
- NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716.
- KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.
$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,679,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,440,752
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 1,118,646 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,523,734
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 868,146 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,734,659
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 823,428 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,593,798
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 747,307 shares (+144.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,354,017
- CITIGROUP INC removed 565,147 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,780,213
- MEROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 512,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,612,970
