$CRNC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRNC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,412,945 of trading volume.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRNC:

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER SALINAS (EVP Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,483 shares for an estimated $321,947 .

. THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 53,491 shares for an estimated $303,109 .

. NILS SCHANZ (EVP Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,259 shares for an estimated $104,716 .

. KATHERINE ROMAN (VP Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,860 shares for an estimated $11,008.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

