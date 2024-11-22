CRNC Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates: Will FY25 Outlook Drag Shares Down?

Cerence CRNC reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 78.13%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 9 cents per share in the previous year.



Revenues came in at $55 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.85% but declined 32.1% year over year. The year-over-year decline was largely due to the one-time $12.8 million fixed license revenue signed last year and $9.2 million from the legacy Connected Services contract with Toyota, decommissioned in the fiscal first quarter of 2024.



Cerence’s penetration of global auto production for the trailing 12 months also declined slightly to 52% from 53% in the previous quarter, mainly due to weaker production volumes from its key customers.

CRNC Top-Line Details

License revenues (46.2% of revenues) of $25.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.64% but missed 41% year over year.

Connected Services (22.1% of revenues) of $12.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1% but declined 36.9% year over year.



Professional Services (31.7% of revenues) of $17.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.10% and was down 6.1% year over year.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the number of Cerence-connected cars shipped has increased 16% over the trailing 12 months.



Adjusted Total Billings for the trailing 12 months amounted to $220.7 million, reflecting a 1% increase year over year.



Cerence reported a five-year backlog of approximately $969 million, indicating strong long-term visibility.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company shipped 10.6 million cars with its technology, down 14% year over year but still representing a significant presence in the market.



The company reported strong progress in generative AI solutions, with 10 customer wins and six program launches in fiscal 2024, including notable partnerships with Volkswagen, Renault, Audi, and others. These successes contributed to long-term growth prospects and positive momentum.

CRNC Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 790 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 64.9% from 72.9% in the year-ago quarter.



Research and development expenses declined 28.2% year over year to $25.2 million. Moreover, general and administrative expenses increased 15.2% year over year to $13.2 million.



Sales and marketing expenses declined 17.5% year over year to $4.8 million.



Total operating expenses dropped 17.5% year over year to $43.24 million.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.9 million against adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operating loss was $4 million against operating income of $14.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

CRNC Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $126.9 million compared with $120.9 million as of June 30, 2024.



The long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance costs, amounted to $194.8 million, as of Sept. 30 2024.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities came in at $6.1 million, down from $12.9 million reported in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow was $ 4.6 million compared with cash flow of $12.078 million reported in the previous quarter.

CRNC FY25 Guidance Dull

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, Cerence expects revenues between $47 million and $50 million. This includes a headwind of $1 million due to a de-emphasis on certain professional service projects.



Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of negative $9 million to negative $6 million.



The expected non-GAAP earnings loss for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 is projected to be between 32 and 25 cents per share.



For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenues in the range of $236-$247 million.



Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $15-$26 million for fiscal 2025.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between a loss of $0.15 and a gain of $0.10 per share.



CRNC’s shares have plunged 70.3% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 27.6% in the year-to-date period. Dull guidance might potentially hurt the company’s share price in the near term. Investors often react to future projections, and less optimistic outlooks can lead to selling pressure.

CRNC Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CRNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Dropbox DBX, Amphenol APH and 8x8 EGHT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dropbox shares have lost 6.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DBX is currently projected at 11.98%.

Amphenol’s shares have moved up 47.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for APH is currently projected at 16.39%.

8x8 shares have plunged 21.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for EGHT is currently projected at 11.64%.

