$CRMT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRMT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,046,405 of trading volume.

$CRMT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRMT:

$CRMT insiders have traded $CRMT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM K PETERSON purchased 813,953 shares for an estimated $34,999,979

JONATHAN Z BUBA purchased 232,558 shares for an estimated $9,999,994

JOSHUA G WELCH purchased 23,255 shares for an estimated $999,965

ANN G. BORDELON purchased 1,232 shares for an estimated $52,976

DAWN C MORRIS purchased 116 shares for an estimated $4,988

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $CRMT stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CRMT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.