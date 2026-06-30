Is CRMD Stock a Buy Now After Strong Growth and New Risks?

CorMedix CRMD has become harder to dismiss after a sharp commercial turn. DefenCath is scaling, Melinta has broadened the sales base and profitability has improved.

The question is whether that progress offsets a tougher second half of 2026. For now, CRMD looks more balanced than outright compelling.

CRMD Revenue Growth Looks Hard to Ignore

CorMedix delivered a dramatic 2025 reset. Total revenues rose to $311.7 million from $43.5 million in 2024, led by $304.3 million in product sales and $7.4 million in contract revenue.

DefenCath remained the clear anchor, generating $258.8 million, or about 83% of total revenues. The Melinta portfolio added $45.5 million after the August 2025 acquisition, giving CorMedix a broader anti-infective platform.

Momentum carried into the first quarter of 2026. Net revenues reached $127.4 million, with DefenCath contributing $97.5 million and Melinta products adding $29.9 million.

That performance supports the bull case. CorMedix is now a commercial-stage company producing meaningful sales and earnings.

CorMedix Has the Liquidity to Keep Investing

The balance sheet gives CorMedix room to manage a busy operating agenda. Cash and investments totaled $178.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The company carries long-term debt of about $145 million but has no short-term debt obligations. Existing cash resources are expected to fund needs through at least mid-2027.

Liquidity matters because CorMedix is still funding DefenCath adoption, Melinta integration and pipeline expansion. It also provides a cushion as reimbursement changes affect pricing.

Management repurchased $11.1 million of stock during the first quarter. That does not remove execution risk, but it points to confidence in the company’s cash position.

CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus

CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote

Why CRMD Earnings Visibility Is Still Limited

The caution is DefenCath reimbursement. The product is transitioning from Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment support to a post-payment add-on phase, which is expected to pressure net pricing in the second half of 2026.

That transition can make quarterly results uneven even if patient utilization stays solid. Purchasing patterns, pricing resets and reimbursement timing could blur the link between demand and reported revenues.

First-quarter 2026 results also included a non-recurring $9 million favorable change in estimate tied to sales allowances. Investors should not treat that benefit as repeatable.

Competition is another reason to avoid overconfidence. Pfizer PFE markets heparin products, while Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH focuses on technically challenging injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. Their scale underscores why CorMedix must keep proving commercial value.

CorMedix Is Spending Ahead of Future Gains

The cost base has expanded with the larger company. Operating expenses were $41.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $17.4 million in the prior-year period.

Research and development, selling and marketing and general and administrative expenses all increased. The drivers included Melinta operating costs, larger personnel needs, clinical work and broader portfolio support.

CorMedix is also preparing for a potential Rezzayo launch in a new prophylaxis indication. Positive phase III data support a supplemental regulatory filing targeted for the second half of 2026, with a potential launch in 2027 if approved.

The timing of DefenCath expansion is less helpful. Enrollment in the total parenteral nutrition study has been slower than expected, and study completion is now trending into 2028.

What Could Move CRMD From Neutral to Stronger

The bottom line is that CRMD is not a simple buy-after-growth story. The $9 price target and neutral view fit a stock with real commercial traction but limited signal quality heading into a reimbursement reset.

DefenCath resilience through the pricing transition is the first test. Investors will also want evidence that Melinta synergies, projected at $35 million to $45 million annually, are flowing through results and that Rezzayo is moving closer to a 2027 launch path.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). CRMD also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Those Style Scores are favorable for investors who screen by value, growth and momentum characteristics. Still, the Zacks Rank remains the primary timing indicator, and a Hold rank points to patience rather than aggressive buying while the company works through its next proof points.

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CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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