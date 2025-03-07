$CRMD stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRMD stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,619,694 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CRMD:
$CRMD Insider Trading Activity
$CRMD insiders have traded $CRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH HURLBURT (EVP) sold 140,027 shares for an estimated $1,565,669
- ERIN MISTRY (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,984
$CRMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CRMD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,475,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,947,500
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,422,226 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,491,586
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,320,109 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,692,882
- FIRST TURN MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,021,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,273,510
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 911,603 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,383,984
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 694,291 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,623,757
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 364,019 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,948,553
