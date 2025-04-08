$CRMD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CRMD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,971,895 of trading volume.

$CRMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CRMD:

$CRMD insiders have traded $CRMD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH HURLBURT (EVP) sold 140,027 shares for an estimated $1,565,669

ERIN MISTRY (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,984

$CRMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $CRMD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

