CRMD Q1 Earnings Beat on DefenCath Momentum, Guidance Raised

CorMedix Therapeutics CRMD delivered first-quarter 2026 diluted earnings of 43 cents per share, up 43.3% year over year, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.

Net revenue was $127.4 million, up significantly from the year-ago sales of $39.08 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110 million.

Results reflected stronger DefenCath execution and underlying demand trends, with DefenCath net revenues of $97.5 million in the quarter.

Management also lifted its full-year outlook following the better-than-expected start to 2026. The stock gained 5.7% on Thursday following the earnings release.

CRMD's DefenCath Uptake Anchors the Quarter

DefenCath remained the key operating lever in the period, supported by higher utilization among outpatient dialysis customers. Its sales increased, primarily boosted by the onboarding of a large dialysis organization in mid-2025, along with strong positive demand trends.

Quarterly DefenCath performance also benefited from a favorable change in estimate tied to certain sales allowances, including items such as Medicaid rebates and product returns. While that impact provided a lift, management pointed to underlying utilization momentum as the more important signal on demand durability.

CRMD’s Melinda Portfolio Contributes to the Topline

The Melinta portfolio contributed $29.9 million in the first quarter. Its acquisition in the last year added a meaningful second revenue stream and broadened CorMedix’s commercial footprint.

The Melinta contribution also changed the year-over-year comparison framework for CorMedix, given that the acquisition occurred in August 2025. As a result, the year-ago period reflected revenue from only DefenCath, making the current quarter’s mix and scale structurally different.

Shares of CorMedix have plunged 31.9% so far this year against the industry’s 1.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRMD's Costs Rise With Integration and Pipeline Spend

Operating expenses increased sharply year over year as the company absorbed a larger cost base following the Melinta acquisition. Total operating expenses were $41.5 million, up 138.5% from the prior-year quarter, which management attributed primarily to expenses related to the acquired portfolio and the broader combined-company footprint.

R&D expenses climbed to $7.2 million, up 125% year over year, due to higher personnel spending and clinical trial services tied to ongoing programs, including pediatric studies for certain brands and continued DefenCath development work. Commercial and corporate costs also rose with scale, as selling and marketing expenses increased significantly to $12.5 million and general and administrative expenses rose abruptly to $21.7 million, reflecting the expanded portfolio and related operating requirements.

CorMedix Lifts 2026 Guidance After Strong Start

Management raised its full-year 2026 net revenue outlook to the range of $325-$345 million from $300-$320 million, citing strong first-quarter execution and continued confidence in underlying demand. The revised range represents an increase from CRMD’s previously established revenue expectations.

CorMedix also increased full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $115-$135 million from $100-$125 million. The updated profitability view suggests management expects operating leverage to continue as the company integrates the broader product set and sustains DefenCath utilization growth.

CRMD's Key Pipeline Updates

CorMedix highlighted progress across its late-stage pipeline in the first-quarter earnings release. Last month, the company announced positive phase III top-line results from the global ReSPECT clinical study evaluating Rezzayo (rezafungin for injection) for prophylaxis of invasive fungal diseases in adult patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. CorMedix said it is working with its global partner to prepare a supplemental new drug application expected to be submitted in the second half of this year, with a potential commercial launch for the expanded indication in 2027.

CorMedix also provided an update on its ongoing phase III study of taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution in total parenteral nutritionpatients, which continues to enroll and is currently trending to completion in 2028. Management noted it is taking steps to accelerate enrollment, including opening new study sites and submitting a protocol amendment to the FDA that, if approved, would remove certain exclusion criteria and broaden patient enrollment.

CorMedix Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CorMedix Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote

CRMD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CorMedix currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 5.9% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 5.4% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 97 cents to 16 cents. On the other hand, its 2026 EPS is currently pegged at 11 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.2% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.