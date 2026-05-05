CRM vs. SPOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both Salesforce (CRM) and Spotify (SPOT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Salesforce has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Spotify has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that CRM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.11, while SPOT has a forward P/E of 30.19. We also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SPOT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08.

Another notable valuation metric for CRM is its P/B ratio of 2.89. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SPOT has a P/B of 9.62.

Based on these metrics and many more, CRM holds a Value grade of B, while SPOT has a Value grade of C.

CRM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SPOT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CRM is the superior option right now.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.