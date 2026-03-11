CRM Stock Up More Than 5% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares have gained 5.1% in the past month, outperforming the broader Zacks Internet – Software industry, which has risen 3.9% in the same period. The stock has also performed better than several large enterprise software peers, including Oracle Corporation ORCL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and SAP SE SAP. Over the past month, Microsoft stock gained 1%, while shares of Oracle and SAP have fallen 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

This outperformance, especially at a time when equity markets remain volatile due to macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, naturally raises a key question for investors: Should they stay invested in Salesforce or take profits after the recent move?

Salesforce One-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Q4 Results Revive Salesforce’s Growth Narrative

The recent rally largely followed Salesforce’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results reported on Feb. 25. The company had been facing concerns about slowing revenue growth. For years, Salesforce delivered strong double-digit expansion, but growth had recently cooled to the high single-digit range.

The trend changed in the fourth quarter when revenues grew 12% year over year. This improvement signaled that demand for Salesforce’s platform remains resilient.

Management expects this momentum to continue, projecting 12-13% growth for the first quarter and 10-11% growth for full fiscal 2027. Analyst estimates are also pointing to similar low-double-digit growth for the first quarter and fiscal 2027.

Salesforce Sales Growth Estimates



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite the positives, Salesforce’s outlook is exposed to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions that can affect enterprise IT spending. In uncertain economic environments, businesses often delay large IT spending, which can slow new deal activity and expansion revenues. Since Salesforce’s revenues come from enterprise customers, any slowdown in corporate budgets could directly impact growth.

Considering the uncertain macroeconomic environment, it would be a very difficult task for Salesforce to maintain the double-digit sales growth momentum.

AI and Platform Expansion Support CRM’s Long-Term Growth

Salesforce has long held the top position in the customer relationship management market, according to Gartner. Its strategy is expanding well beyond customer management. The company is building a broader enterprise ecosystem centered on artificial intelligence (AI), data and collaboration. Acquisitions such as Slack, Informatica, Waii, Bluebirds and Convergence.ai show Salesforce’s effort to create a unified enterprise platform.

AI is now central to Salesforce’s growth story. Since the 2023 rollout of Einstein GPT, Salesforce has been embedding generative AI across its offerings to help companies automate processes, improve decision-making and strengthen customer relationships.

Its latest innovation, Agentforce, is gaining momentum. Combined with Data Cloud, these AI-driven offerings brought in $2.9 billion in recurring revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, representing more than 200% year-over-year increase. Agentforce alone generated $800 million in recurring revenues, up 169% year over year. More than 60% of Agentforce deals came from existing clients, showing Salesforce’s success in cross-selling AI features to its user base.

Salesforce’s Valuation Remains Reasonable

Salesforce stock looks attractive from a valuation perspective. CRM is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 14.69, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 28.41.

Salesforce Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Compared to major competitors like SAP, Microsoft and Oracle, Salesforce stock is cheaper on a P/E basis. At present, SAP, Microsoft and Oracle trade at P/E multiples of 22.89, 22.51 and 19.16, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold Salesforce Stock for Now

Salesforce’s recent rally reflects improving growth expectations, strong AI adoption and a better-than-expected earnings performance. The company is also positioning itself well in the fast-growing AI-driven enterprise software market. Low valuation also makes the stock more attractive.

However, risks remain. Salesforce still depends on enterprise spending, which could fluctuate if macroeconomic uncertainty continues. Investors should also watch whether the company can consistently maintain double-digit revenue growth.

For now, the most sensible approach is to hold Salesforce stock while monitoring how its AI strategy and enterprise demand evolve in the coming quarters.

Currently, Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.