CRM or ADYEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both Salesforce (CRM) and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Salesforce and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.66, while ADYEY has a forward P/E of 24.13. We also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADYEY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42.

Another notable valuation metric for CRM is its P/B ratio of 2.81. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADYEY has a P/B of 6.59.

These metrics, and several others, help CRM earn a Value grade of B, while ADYEY has been given a Value grade of D.

Both CRM and ADYEY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CRM is the superior value option right now.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.