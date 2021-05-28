CRM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $232.50, changing hands as high as $243.50 per share. Salesforce.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRM's low point in its 52 week range is $167 per share, with $284.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.57. The CRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

