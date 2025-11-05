CRL's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y, Stock Falls

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43, down 6.2% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.74%.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of $1.10 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.33.

CRL’s Q3 Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.00 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.06%. However, the top line fell 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level (down 1.6% organically, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and the divestiture of a small Safety Assessment site in 2024).

Following the announcement, CRL shares fell 0.5% in the pre-market trading today.

CRL’s Q3 Segmental Performance in Detail

The company reports under three segments — Research Models and Services (“RMS”), Discovery and Safety Assessment (“DSA”) and Manufacturing Solutions.

RMS’ revenues totaled $213.5 million, up 7.9% year over year (up 6.5% organically). The organic growth was primarily due to higher revenues for large research model products. Our model estimated RMS business revenues to be $210.7 million in the third quarter.

DSA’s revenues amounted to $600.7 million, down 2.3% year over year and 3.1% organically. The organic decline in revenues can be attributed to lower sales volume for both discovery and regulated safety assessment services. Our model projected revenues of $572.2 million for this segment.

Manufacturing Solutions’ revenues totaled $190.7 million, down 3.1% year over year (down 5.1% organically).

The decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in the CDMO and Biologics Testing businesses, partially offset by higher revenues in the Microbial Solutions business.Our model projected revenues to be $195.6 million for the third quarter.

CRL’s Margin Performance

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $338.8 million, down 2.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The gross margin of 33.7% fell 85 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses dropped 10.8% year over year to $177.6 million. The adjusted operating profit totaled $161.2 million, reflecting a 7.6% increase from the prior-year quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin expanded 121 bps to 16%.

CRL’s Liquidity Position

Charles River exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $207.1 million compared with $182.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $590.1 million compared with $575.2 million a year ago.

Charles River’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, the company now expects total revenues between (1.5%) and (0.5%), down from the previous estimate of (2.5%)-(0.5%). Organically, revenues are projected between (2.5%) and (1.5%), down from the previous (3%)-(1%) range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.98 billion, implying a decline of 1.7%.

Adjusted EPS for 2025 is expected in the range of $10.10-$10.30 (previously $9.90-$10.30). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $10.17.

Our Take on CRL

Charles River exited the third quarter of 2025 with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, both metrics were down on a year-over-year basis. Except DSA, the other segments posted a revenue decline in the quarter. The contraction of the gross margin is discouraging. Based on the performance, the company narrowed its full-year outlook.

Meanwhile, CRL management noted stable demand across its broad portfolio of early-stage research and manufacturing products and services. While positive signals suggest the industry may be on a path toward recovery, the company cautioned that sustained improvement in its business will take time.

CRL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

