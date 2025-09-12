CRL Stock Rises Following New Strategic Oncology Collaborations

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL has recently made two new strategic collaborations across its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), aimed at advancing novel oncology research and development.

The collaborations include forming an alliance with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (“PICI”) and supporting a streamlined manufacturing process for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ (“CHLA”) Phase I Clinical Trials.

CRL Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the announcement, shares of Charles River have edged 4.2%, closing at $159.74 yesterday. Oncology remains a key therapeutic area for the company, where time is critical in treating complex cancers.

In recent years, it has significantly broadened its cell and gene therapy (C>) portfolio with several acquisitions, integrations, and expansions to simplify complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. The latest development should maintain the positive market sentiment toward the stock in the upcoming days.

Charles River has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 6.19% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.04%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.8%.

Details on CRL’s Recent Collaborations

As part of the strategic alliance, PICI network members and their companies will have access to Charles River’s unique portfolio of preclinical drug discovery and development services, ranging from early discovery to manufacturing. As an established C> CDMO and preclinical research partner, Charles River’s integrated approach combines research and development with biologics testing and manufacturing to maximize knowledge transfer, reduce bottlenecks, and accelerate drug development.

Additionally, per the terms of the agreement, Charles River’s extensive C> capabilities and dedicated CDMO Centers of Excellence will generate materials to support the advancement of a Phase I Clinical Trial at CHLA. CHLA is a leading research institution studying solid tumors in children. For investors’ note, in 2024, CHLA received a multi-year $6 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to develop innovative stem cell approaches to treat children and adolescents with recurrent solid tumors.

Industry Prospects Favor CRL

Per a report by the Precedence Research, the global oncology market size was valued at $225.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around $668.26 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2025 to 2034. The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to foster the adoption of oncology diagnostics and oncology treatment across the globe, thereby boosting the growth of the global oncology market. Furthermore, the rising initiatives of government and various non-profit organizations in spreading awareness regarding the prevention of cancer are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Developments by CRL

Last week, Charles River and Akadeum Life Sciences, a leader in advanced cell separation technologies, announced the integration of Akadeum’s GMP-grade Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit into Charles River’s Cell Therapy Flex Program. Additionally, in July, CRL and BioTech Social Inc. announced that they are exploring a potential client-centric collaboration, enabling participants at the Charles River Incubator and Accelerator Program to access the BioTech Funding Portal — an investment crowdfunding platform for life science companies.

CRL Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, Charles River’s shares have risen 5.2% compared to the industry’s 3.4% decline.

CRL’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Envista NVST. While Masimo and Phibro sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Envista carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have jumped 18.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 5.2% to $5.24 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have climbed 5 cents to $2.35 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 16.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. Its earnings yield of 5.4% also outpaced the industry’s -0.9%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

