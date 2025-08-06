CRL Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Raises '25 View

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.12, which rose 11.4% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.8%.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.74.

CRL’s Q2 Revenues

Revenues totaled $1.03 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. The top line rose 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level (down 0.5% organically, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation).

Following the announcement, CRL shares rose 9.3% in the pre-market trading today.

CRL’s Q2 Segmental Performance in Detail

The company reports under three segments — Research Models and Services (“RMS”), Discovery and Safety Assessment (“DSA”) and Manufacturing Solutions.

RMS’ revenues totaled $213.3 million, up 3.3% year over year (up 2.3% organically). The organic growth was primarily due to higher revenues for large research model products and research model services, including the Genetically Engineered Models and Services (“GEMS”) and Insourcing Solutions businesses. Our model estimated RMS business revenues to be $207.3 million in the second quarter.

DSA’s revenues amounted to $618 million, down 1.5% year over year and 2.4% organically. The organic decline in revenues can be attributed to lower sales volume for both discovery and regulated safety assessment services. Our model projected revenues of $567.7 million for this segment.

Manufacturing Solutions’ revenues totaled $200.8 million, up 4.4% year over year (up 2.9% organically). The increase was mainly due to higher revenues in the Microbial Solutions business, partially offset by lower revenues in the Biologics Testing business. Our model projected revenues to be $200.9 million for the second quarter.

CRL’s Margin Performance

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $357.1 million, up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The gross margin of 34.6% expanded 12 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 12.8% year over year to $191.5 million. The adjusted operating profit totaled $165.5 million, reflecting a 10% decline from the prior-year quarter’s level. The adjusted operating margin contracted 189 bps to 16%.

CRL: Liquidity Position

Charles River exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $182.8 million compared with $229.4 million at the end of the first quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $376.3 million compared with $323.4 million a year ago.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Quote

Charles River’s Updated 2025 Guidance

For 2025, the company now expects total revenues to decline in the range of 2.56-0.5% (an improvement from the earlier 5.5-3.5% range) on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.89 billion, implying a decline of 3.9%. Organically, revenues are expected to decline in the range of 3-1% (previously 4.5-2.5%).

Adjusted EPS for 2025 is expected to be in the range of $9.90-$10.30 (earlier $9.30-$9.80). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $9.62.

Our Take on CRL

Charles River exited the second quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating their respective estimate.There were continued signs of biopharmaceutical demand stabilization through the quarter. On a segmental basis, an organic revenue decline in the DSA segment was partially offset by organic revenue growth in the Manufacturing Solutions and RMS segments.

However, the contraction of the operating margin raises concern. The company’s updated 2025 financial guidance is encouraging.

