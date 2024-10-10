CRL to Aid Lundbeck's Neurological Drug Research With AI-Backed Logica

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL has entered into an agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) — a Denmark-based global pharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders. The collaboration will use Logica, an offering from Charles River and Valo Health, to advance Lundbeck’s research into critical brain diseases.

To make a meaningful impact on neurological diseases today, Lundbeck is prioritizing unprecedented molecular targets with causal biology. Logica’s unique toolset, including AI-driven approaches, can potentially help them overcome drug design challenges, which often slow down the translation of promising targets into drug candidates.

Role of CRL and Valo Health’s Logica in the Partnership

Launched in 2022, Logica is an AI-powered end-to-end drug discovery solution that translates biological insights into optimized preclinical candidates. It leverages predictive models, chemical design and synthesis capabilities, DNA-encoded libraries and in silico high throughput screening from Valo’s AI-powered Opal Computational Platform. The end-to-end drug discovery and development platform is designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs.

It also uses Charles River’s leading capabilities in all aspects of discovery optimization, including high throughput screening, medicinal chemistry, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), biology, pharmacology, and ultimately safety testing and IND (Investigational New Drug Application) submission. This integration, for the first time, creates a computation-powered, unified target-to-candidate offering. As part of the agreement, Lundbeck will deploy Logica to create optimized small molecules that lead to novel therapies for neurological research.

More Developments Within Charles River

To accelerate cutting-edge approaches to treating neurodegenerative diseases, Charles River has announced a strategic collaboration with the Vienna-based biotech company, CEBINA (Central European Biotech Incubator and Accelerator) GmbH. The latter’s DanubeNeuro initiative will use Charles River’s extensive knowledge and expertise in drug discovery and development in the central nervous system field to help in the selection and development process of product candidates.

Industry Prospects Favoring CRL

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global neurological disorder drugs market was valued at $79.4 million in 2021, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% through 2029.

The rising geriatric population, who are at higher risk of developing neurological problems, boosts the market’s growth. Awareness campaigns by government regulatory bodies and private organizations and the potential introduction of efficient drugs from a strong drug pipeline are expected to be key growth drivers throughout the forecasted period.

Latest Updates From CRL’s Neurology Peers

Several major MedTech players are making strides in the neurology space while driving important advancements in other areas of their business operations.

Medtronic MDT specializes in medical-based therapies and services related to neurological disorders and diseases. Recently, the company’s PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System demonstrated a high rate of durable lesion formation in a clinical study comprising atrial fibrillation (Afib) patients. The system is being broadly adopted worldwide, including regulatory nods in China and Australia and a launch in Japan after obtaining reimbursement approval.

Medtronic also introduced new advancements in the AiBLE spine technology ecosystem and unveiled a global partnership with Siemens Healthineers, an industry leader in imaging. The collaboration will explore opportunities to expand access to advanced pre and post-operative imaging technologies for spine care.

Known for its diverse healthcare offerings, Abbott ABT offers neuromodulation therapies to help alleviate the symptoms of chronic neuropathic pain, Parkinson's disease and essential tremor disorder. The company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial, called the TRANSCEND study, to evaluate the use of its deep brain stimulation (DBS) system to manage treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a form of major depressive disorder. Abbott had earlier secured the FDA’s Breakthrough Device designation for exploring the use of DBS for TRD under its Breakthrough Devices Program.

Also, its consumer bio-wearable Lingo is now available in the United States. The offering provides real-time glucose data and personal coaching insights based on the body's reaction to nutrition, exercise and life's daily stressors.

Boston Scientific BSX also specializes in implantable technologies and minimally invasive therapies that help patients manage debilitating chronic pain and neurological conditions such as movement disorders. The company’s FARAPULSE PFA (Pulsed Field Ablation) System, a novel alternative to standard-of-care thermal ablation treatment, recently received the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency approval in Japan. With approval in more than 65 countries, the rapid adoption of the FARAPULSE PFA System marks a transformative change in the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation.

Boston Scientific also closed the acquisition of Silk Road Medical, the developer of the trans carotid artery revascularization procedure for stroke prevention in patients with carotid artery disease.

