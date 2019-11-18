CRK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.50, changing hands as low as $6.41 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.17 per share, with $10.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.46.

