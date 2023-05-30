CRK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/31/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of CRK's recent stock price of $9.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Comstock Resources Inc to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when CRK shares open for trading on 5/31/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.205 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.41.

In Tuesday trading, Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently down about 3.1% on the day.

