Critical Resources Unveils Major Lithium Discoveries

May 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced a significant expansion of their Mavis Lake Lithium Project, with the discovery of 31 new spodumene-bearing pegmatites in Ontario, Canada. This discovery, following the company’s recent JORC compliant Exploration Target, underscores the project’s potential for substantial lithium yields. Enthusiasm is boosted by extensions to known pegmatites and the collection of 83 samples, which will be analyzed to further guide exploration and development strategies.

