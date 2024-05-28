Critical Resources Unveils Major Lithium Discoveries

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced a significant expansion of their Mavis Lake Lithium Project, with the discovery of 31 new spodumene-bearing pegmatites in Ontario, Canada. This discovery, following the company’s recent JORC compliant Exploration Target, underscores the project’s potential for substantial lithium yields. Enthusiasm is boosted by extensions to known pegmatites and the collection of 83 samples, which will be analyzed to further guide exploration and development strategies.

For further insights into AU:CRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.