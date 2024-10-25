News & Insights

Critical Resources Ltd Secures Shareholder Approval for Expansion

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd, a company focused on lithium exploration and project development, has successfully passed all resolutions in its recent General Meeting. This includes approvals for various placement shares and options, signaling strong shareholder support for its strategic endeavors in the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. With an aim to expand its resources and advance its projects, Critical Resources is poised to strengthen its position in the growing North American battery materials market.

