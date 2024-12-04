News & Insights

Critical Resources Ltd Ceases Over 47 Million Securities

December 04, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of 47,352,226 securities as of December 3, 2024, due to the expiration of options without exercise or conversion. This move could impact investors’ strategies, highlighting the importance of monitoring option expiration dates in portfolio management.

