Critical Resources Completes First Tranche of Capital Raising

November 19, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its capital raising, securing $2.8 million to advance projects like Halls Peak and Mavis Lake. The funds will be used for exploration and drilling activities, enhancing the company’s growth potential in the critical minerals sector. Shareholder approval is pending for the second tranche, which aims to raise additional capital.

