Critical Resources Announces Director’s Securities Update

December 04, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced a change in Director John Markovic’s interest in the company’s securities, with a disposal of 4,597,701 unlisted options following their expiration. This adjustment leaves Markovic maintaining significant holdings across various entities, signaling ongoing involvement and investment in the company’s future. Investors should consider these changes as part of their analysis of the company’s stock dynamics.

