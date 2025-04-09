Critical Quarterly Reports to Watch This Earnings Season

Imagine that once every few months, you must release information detailing your current financial standing. The public can see where you’ve spent money, made money, or how much you’ve saved.

Sounds intimidating, right?

That’s just a different way of describing what earnings season is.

The period is undoubtedly hectic for market participants, with companies finally revealing what’s transpired behind closed doors.

And on top of being hectic, it’s impossible to understate the importance of the period. Let’s take an early glance at a few companies – NVIDIA NVDA and Walmart WMT – to watch during the upcoming 2025 Q1 earnings cycle.

Can NVDA Bounce Back?

It’s no secret as to why NVIDIA’s release will be watched like a hawk, particularly after the underperformance from the broader AI trade overall. Current consensus headline expectations allude to a 52% pop in EPS alongside a strong 65% move higher in sales, with both items getting positively revised over recent months.



The big growth on headline figures is undoubtedly reflective of a positive demand picture, a trend we’ve become very accustomed to over recent periods. Of course, Data Center results will be the real highlight of the release, which have shown explosive growth over recent periods thanks to the AI frenzy.

Below is a chart illustrating NVDA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.



NVIDIA is always a ‘late reporter’ in the earnings cycle, with the next set of results expected on May 28th.

WMT Shares Deliver Big Returns

Walmart’s quarterly release will be similarly watched closely, with the results likely giving us a better feel on the current state of the consumer. Up nearly 40% over the last year, the retail giant’s shares have delivered a stellar return, even outpacing many technology stocks.



Analysts have shown bearishness for the upcoming release, with the current $0.59 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down more than 9% since mid-January. Sales expectations have largely remained stable, with Walmart expected to see a 1.6% pullback in EPS on 2.8% higher sales.



It’ll be interesting to see how the revisions picture evolves here for the retailer as it inches closer to its reporting date on May 15th, particularly following recent tariff talks. As shown below, the company’s margins picture has largely recovered over recent periods, but the evolving political and economic landscape could negatively impact the progress.



Bottom Line

The big banks will really kick the 2025 Q1 season into a high gear this week, with their results commonly recognized at the starting point.

And though they’re scheduled a bit away, the reports of both companies above – NVIDIA NVDA and Walmart WMT – reflect critically important releases.

