Critical Minerals Group Seeks New Partnerships Post Agreement Termination

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX: CMG) has announced the termination of a non-binding term sheet with True North Copper Ltd. for exploration on the Figtree Pocket and Lorena Surrounds tenements following True North Copper’s administration entry. The company is exploring other partnerships for these tenements while focusing on its Lindfield Project and a Vanadium electrolyte plant in Southeast Queensland. CMG aims to capitalize on the rising demand for critical minerals amid global energy transitions.

