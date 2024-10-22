News & Insights

Stocks

Critical Minerals Group Seeks New Partnerships Post Agreement Termination

October 22, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX: CMG) has announced the termination of a non-binding term sheet with True North Copper Ltd. for exploration on the Figtree Pocket and Lorena Surrounds tenements following True North Copper’s administration entry. The company is exploring other partnerships for these tenements while focusing on its Lindfield Project and a Vanadium electrolyte plant in Southeast Queensland. CMG aims to capitalize on the rising demand for critical minerals amid global energy transitions.

For further insights into AU:CMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.