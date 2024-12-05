Critical Minerals Group Secures Government Grant for Vanadium Project

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.
Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX: CMG) has secured a $2.7 million grant from the Australian Government to advance a domestic vanadium electrolyte production chain, in collaboration with Idemitsu Australia. This initiative is set to bolster the supply chain for vanadium flow batteries, aimed at enhancing long-duration energy storage solutions. The grant will expedite the development of a processing facility and extraction activities at the Lindfield Vanadium Project.
