Critical Minerals Group Secures Government Grant for Vanadium Project

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (ASX: CMG) has secured a $2.7 million grant from the Australian Government to advance a domestic vanadium electrolyte production chain, in collaboration with Idemitsu Australia. This initiative is set to bolster the supply chain for vanadium flow batteries, aimed at enhancing long-duration energy storage solutions. The grant will expedite the development of a processing facility and extraction activities at the Lindfield Vanadium Project.

For further insights into AU:CMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.