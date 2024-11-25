Critical Minerals Group Gains Shareholder Confidence

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.
Critical Minerals Group Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for company proposals, including remuneration changes and director re-election. The positive outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and potential for future growth.
