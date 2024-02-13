News & Insights

Critical minerals emerging as important energy security challenge - IEA chief

February 13, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Critical minerals are emerging as an important energy security challenge and the International Energy Agency (IEA) is launching a program for securing these minerals, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

The move comes as countries escalate efforts to reduce emissions, requiring ready supplies of critical minerals, such as lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite used in batteries. Rare earth elements are used in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

