News & Insights

Stocks

Critical Mineral Resources Expands in Moroccan Mining Sector

October 31, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (CMR) announces the total voting rights for its share capital, emphasizing its strategic focus on developing critical mineral assets in Morocco. The company has acquired an 80% stake in Atlantic Research Minerals SARL, further strengthening its portfolio in copper and manganese exploration. CMR, listed on the London Stock Exchange, aims to capitalize on the global demand for clean energy resources.

For further insights into GB:CMRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.