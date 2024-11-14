News & Insights

Critical Metals provides project update for Wolfsberg Lithium Mine

November 14, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Critical Metals (CRML) provided a project update for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, which is strategically located in Austria. Earlier this year, Critical Metals Corp and the Obeikan Group incorporated Arabian New Energy Corp, a 50%/50% joint venture company which is geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant. DRA Projects is expected to update the financial model from the 2023 DFS for the mine and lithium concentrate converter. The updated DFS is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

