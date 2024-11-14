Critical Metals provides project update for Wolfsberg Lithium Mine

Critical Metals (CRML) provided a project update for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, which is strategically located in Austria. Earlier this year, Critical Metals Corp and the Obeikan Group incorporated Arabian New Energy Corp, a 50%/50% joint venture company which is geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant. DRA Projects is expected to update the financial model from the 2023 DFS for the mine and lithium concentrate converter. The updated DFS is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.