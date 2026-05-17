Is This Critical Metals Play Just Another Trump‑Era Geopolitical Lottery Ticket?

Key Points

Critical Metals is in the mining business, but it’s not yet extracting rare earths.

That adds to this stock’s lottery ticket feel.

So does the wait for revenue and profitability.

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It's hard not to get caught up in stocks' day-to-day gyrations, and there's plenty of near-term noise absorbed by investors, but at the end of the day, owning stocks is an avenue for participating in a company's future, hopefully growing earnings.

Investors taking fliers on Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) have to balance near-term noise with future expectations because this materials stock can give and take away in short order. From the 52-week high of $32.15 notched last October, Critical Metals closed at $11.46 on Wednesday, May 13. On the other hand, the stock surged 26% over the past month. Talk about a roller-coaster ride.

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Then there's the element of future expectations, because at the moment, this is a mining company that, well, isn't mining anything yet. So it's not unreasonable to say that owning Critical Metals stock today is owning hope, which adds to the meme-stock, lottery-ticket vibes attached to this name.

Critical Metals needs to turn hope into results

Retail investors' enthusiasm for Critical Metals is understandable. When the company actually gets down to business, it will produce rare-earth minerals. Those commodities are essential to the production of consumer-facing products, such as electric vehicles and smartphones, as well as military gear, including night-vision goggles and advanced weapons systems.

An issue for Western buyers of rare-earth minerals is that China wields significant market power and adjusts prices and exports as it sees fit. That's one reason why solidifying the rare-earth supply is front and center for the Trump administration. The White House's focus on rare-earth metals has occasionally sparked interest in mining stocks, including Critical Metals.

It's nice to have political support, but Critical Metals must offer investors more than that because domestic political winds don't always blow in the same direction. The company has potential catalysts that shareholders are likely clinging to, including a hafnium project. Hafnium is a critical ingredient for industries including aerospace and defense, nuclear power, and technology (advanced semiconductors).

China controls 75% of the hafnium market, which, as Critical Metals puts it, is "structurally supply constrained." With its Tanbreez Project in Greenland, Critical Metals is aiming to produce 130,000 tons of hafnium concentrate per year by 2030. Current prices for near-100% pure hafnium are in the $13 million to $15 million per ton range. Indeed, Critical Metals' hafnium project may be a gold mine, but how much latitude investors are willing to extend this stock on the way to 2030 remains to be seen.

Critical Metals is a speculative play

There are some seductive parts of the Critical Metals investment thesis, but prospective investors should do themselves a favor and take a holistic view. This is largely a pre-revenue company, and an unprofitable one at that.

It's also one where the shares outstanding count has more than quadrupled since 2020. In fact, Critical Metals sold $60 million worth of equity last month. Share sales dilute current investors, and that's not pleasant.

Critical Metals is very much a "show me" stock. For investors who can accept the aforementioned risks, it might be worth a flier, but this stock isn't for everyone.

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.