Critical Metals Corp Appoints Michael C. Ryan as Independent Director, Strengthening Governance for Strategic Development

Critical Metals Corp. appoints Michael C. Ryan as independent director, enhancing governance amid development of its Tanbreez Project.

Critical Metals Corp. has appointed Michael C. Ryan as an independent director on its Board, effective March 1, 2025. Ryan, who will also serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee, brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy at the U.S. Department of Defense and a distinguished military career in the U.S. Air Force. His appointment comes as the company advances its Tanbreez Project in Greenland, a significant rare earth deposit, which is essential for defense applications. CEO Tony Sage highlighted Ryan's military background and expertise in governance as invaluable assets for the company's growth and strategic development within the critical metals sector, particularly as it addresses national security through critical minerals.

Appointment of Michael C. Ryan, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, to the Board enhances the company's corporate governance and oversight, particularly in the defense sector.

Mr. Ryan's extensive military experience and connections could facilitate partnerships and business opportunities within the defense industry, potentially benefiting the company's projects.

The announcement underscores the significance of the Tanbreez Project in Greenland, one of the world's largest rare earth deposits, which is critical for defense applications and national security.

Critical Metals Corp's strategic asset portfolio, including the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, positions the company as a sustainable supplier for critical minerals essential for clean energy and defense applications in the western world.

The appointment of Mr. Ryan as a new independent director may indicate a lack of sufficiently experienced internal candidates for the board, raising questions about the depth of the management team.

The heavy emphasis on Mr. Ryan's defense background may lead to perceptions that the company is overly reliant on governmental and defense sector ties, which could alienate other potential partners and investors in the broader infrastructure and technology sectors.

The forward-looking statements indicate inherent risks and uncertainties that could materially affect future performance, leaving investors uncertain about the company's operational stability and strategic direction.

Who has been appointed as the new independent director for Critical Metals Corp?

Michael C. Ryan has been appointed as an independent director effective March 1, 2025.

What position will Michael C. Ryan hold on the Board?

Mr. Ryan will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee for Critical Metals Corp.

What is the significance of the Tanbreez Project?

The Tanbreez Project is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits, crucial for defense applications.

What background does Michael C. Ryan bring to the company?

Mr. Ryan has a distinguished military background and has held key defense policy positions in the U.S. government.

How does Critical Metals Corp support clean energy transition?

The company focuses on critical metals essential for electrification and next-generation technologies, aiding the clean energy transition.

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CRML stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that Michael C. Ryan has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board, effective March 1, 2025. Mr. Ryan will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee and with his appointment, Critical Metals Corp’s Board is comprised of five directors.





Mr. Ryan brings a unique blend of experience to Critical Metals Corp, serving in the United States Air Force and more recently supporting the Secretary of Defense through his work as an Executive at the Department of Defense for the U.S. His appointment comes at an important time as the Company advances development of its Tanbreez Project in Greenland, one of the world's largest rare earth deposits containing over 27% heavy rare earth elements crucial for defense applications.





“Michael is a proven defense leader at the U.S. government, with an impressive and distinguished military background, which makes him the ideal candidate to help oversee our corporate governance as we develop an asset that is expected to produce essential materials for defense applications,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We look forward to leveraging Michael’s public sector know-how and familiarity with the military to help take Critical Metals Corp and our Tanbreez project to the next level.”





Mr. Ryan most recently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy for the U.S. Department of Defense. In this role he supported the Secretary of Defense and oversaw policy issues related to the nations and international organizations of Europe (including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union). While performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, he additionally oversaw defense policy regarding Russia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere.





“Rare earth elements and other critical minerals are key for bolstering national security in the West, as they are the building blocks for next-generation defense applications that help us keep our borders safe,” said Mr. Ryan. “I am confident in Critical Metals Corp’s vision and the quality of its strategic critical minerals portfolio and look forward to working closely with the management team as they engage with key players throughout the defense industry’s ecosystem.”





Before his career working for the U.S. government, Mr. Ryan spent twenty-five years in the United States Air Force retiring at the rank of Colonel. He is a graduate of the French War College, served on Capitol Hill as a National Defense Fellow, and is a distinguished graduate of the National Intelligence University. Mr. Ryan graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in History and Soviet Studies and holds a Master’s Degree from Troy University in International Relations.







About Critical Metals Corp.







Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. Tanbreez has an estimated resource of 4.7 billion tonnes, including 28.2 million tonnes of total rare earth oxides. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.





Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.





With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.





For more information, please visit



https://criticalmetalscorp.com/



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, financial performance, business strategy, expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Shell Company Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Critical Metals Corp.







Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com





Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com



