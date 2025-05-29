Critical Metals Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants for 400,000 Shares and Strategic Development Funding

Critical Metals Corp. exercises 400,000 warrants, raising $2 million for project development in Greenland and Europe.

Critical Metals Corp. has announced the exercise of warrants to purchase 400,000 ordinary shares at $5.00 each, generating approximately $2 million in gross proceeds. This move allows the company to remove restrictions on an additional 1,200,000 shares previously subject to forfeiture. The funds will primarily support the development of its key projects in Greenland and Austria, including the flagship Tanbreez Project and the Wolfsberg Lithium Project. CEO Tony Sage expressed confidence in the financial support and its implications for advancing the company's strategic goals. Critical Metals Corp. focuses on critical minerals essential for future technologies and the clean energy transition.

Potential Positives

Critical Metals Corp. raised approximately $2 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants, providing capital to support the development of key mining projects.

The removal of restrictions on an additional 1,200,000 ordinary shares enhances the company's financial flexibility and strengthens its balance sheet.

The exercise demonstrates investor confidence in Critical Metals Corp.'s strategic direction and ongoing development efforts, particularly at its flagship Tanbreez and Wolfsberg projects.

The company is well-positioned to become a reliable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense, clean energy, and next-generation technologies in the European market.

Potential Negatives

The removal of contractual restrictions on 1,200,000 ordinary shares indicates potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity, which can negatively impact share value.

The reliance on warrant exercises for capital raises might suggest limited liquidity or cash flow issues, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

The need for additional capital to advance critical projects may imply that the company is facing challenges in its development strategies or execution timelines.

FAQ

What recent financial event occurred at Critical Metals Corp?

Critical Metals Corp announced the exercise of warrants for 400,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $5.00 each.

How much capital did Critical Metals Corp raise from the warrant exercise?

The Company raised approximately $2 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants.

What are the future plans for the funds raised?

Critical Metals Corp intends to use the net proceeds to advance the development of its mineral projects in Greenland and Europe.

What are the key projects of Critical Metals Corp?

The flagship projects include the Tanbreez Project in Greenland and the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.

Why are the Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects significant?

These projects are critical for supplying essential minerals for electrification and next-generation technologies in Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Critical Metals Corp.



(Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase 400,000 ordinary shares of the Company at an exercise price of $5.00 per warrant. The warrants were initially issued to investors at the time of the consummation of the Company’s initial public listing on Nasdaq. In connection with the exercise of the warrants, and pursuant to the terms of the original agreement entered into with the investors, the Company removed contractual restrictions on an additional 1,200,000 ordinary shares that were otherwise subject to forfeiture. In connection with the exercise of the warrants, the Company has received gross proceeds of approximately $2 million.





Critical Metals Corp intends to use the net proceeds from the warrant exercise primarily to help advance the development strategies of its critical mineral projects in Greenland and Europe.





“We are pleased to announce the exercise of these warrants, which will provide Critical Metals Corp with additional capital to support our ongoing development efforts at our flagship Tanbreez Project in Greenland and the Wolfsberg Project in Austria,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We believe this transaction demonstrates investor confidence in our strategic direction and helps strengthen our balance sheet to advance key milestones at our world-class assets.”





The warrants and the ordinary shares issued upon exercise were issued in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereof.







About Critical Metals Corp







Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.





Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.





With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.





For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Critical Metals Corp.







Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com





Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com



