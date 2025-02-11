News & Insights

Markets
CRML

Critical Metals Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives Following Capital Raise

February 11, 2025 — 10:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mining development company Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) Tuesday outlined a strategic growth initiative for the remainder of 2025, further to the completion of an equity raise to $24.5 million.

Shares are currently down 7.66 percent at $5.86 on a volume of 25,346.

Critical Metals plans to advance the pre-production activities of both its Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Southern Greenland and the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. The leveraging of these strategic assets, is expected to help supply essential metals and elements for the West.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.