Critical Metals Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives Following Capital Raise

(RTTNews) - Mining development company Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) Tuesday outlined a strategic growth initiative for the remainder of 2025, further to the completion of an equity raise to $24.5 million.

Shares are currently down 7.66 percent at $5.86 on a volume of 25,346.

Critical Metals plans to advance the pre-production activities of both its Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Southern Greenland and the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. The leveraging of these strategic assets, is expected to help supply essential metals and elements for the West.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.