Critical Insights From Xencor Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.55% increase from the previous average price target of $27.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Xencor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $20.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Xencor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Xencor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Xencor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Xencor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xencor

Xencor Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases such with unmet medical needs. The company uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates such as XmAb5871 and XmAb7195. It also has a few pre-clinical stage candidates in its portfolio such as XmAb14045, XmAb662 among others. It earns its revenue from research and development collaborations and licenses of its internally developed drug candidates.

Xencor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Xencor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -81.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Xencor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -421.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xencor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xencor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

